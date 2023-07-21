Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese, 27, will spend the next seven years in prison system, after being found guilty of charges stemming from a riot and a violent confrontation with ‘Antifa’ on Portland streets in 2021.

‘Tiny’ Toese, who is 6’5” and around three hundred pounds, has been a fixture in Northwest extreme-right-wing violence, street brawls, and confrontations with Antifa for years.