Toese greets his father and sister, sitting behind him in court. Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a Proud Boy and prominent Northwest extreme-right street-brawler, was sentenced on July 21, 2023 to 90 - 95 months in state prison on second-degree assault (a Measure 11 crime) and riot charges, followed by at least three years of post-prison supervision. Those charges, with sentencing enhancement, stem from a riot in Portland in August, 2021, where Proud Boys, encouraged by Toese, squared off against Antifa/Black Bloc, with assaults, minor injuries, and destruction of at least one car.
Judge Amy Baggio explains her reasoning for sentencing Touse to as many as 95 months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, the lead prosecutor in this case, argued for a sentence of 180 months in prison.
After sentencing Toese is returned to the Multnomah County Jail.
The state presents videos of the violent riot.
Tusitala Toese sits by Drake Durham, his attorney.
Toese's Proud Boy tattoo is visible on his upper left arm.
Defense Attorney Drake Durham argues that the state's sentencing request is unfair and selective.
Tusitala Toese sits by Drake Durham, his attorney.
Toese addresses the court at sentencing.
Toese's father, also named Tusitala, sits stoically as one of his daughters, Toese's sister, weeps.
Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese, 27, will spend the next seven years in prison system, after being found guilty of charges stemming from a riot and a violent confrontation with ‘Antifa’ on Portland streets in 2021.
‘Tiny’ Toese, who is 6’5” and around three hundred pounds, has been a fixture in Northwest extreme-right-wing violence, street brawls, and confrontations with Antifa for years.