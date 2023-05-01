Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced two new task forces to target auto theft and organized retail theft.

The city and county are both chipping in funding for the upcoming fiscal year. Multnomah County is expected to contribute $418,000 to fund two deputy district attorney positions for a year, pending board approval.

Theft Taskforce, 2023.05.01, Ted Wheeler

Portland mayor Ted Wheeler said the new task forces run by the district attorney would build on data-driven work the Portland Police Bureau has done to respond to vehicle thefts.
Theft task force, 2023.05.01, Chuck Lovell

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks about the East Precinct's auto theft operations.

