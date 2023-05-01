Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced two new task forces to target auto theft and organized retail theft.
The city and county are both chipping in funding for the upcoming fiscal year. Multnomah County is expected to contribute $418,000 to fund two deputy district attorney positions for a year, pending board approval.
Portland will fund two investigators and a legal assistant in the DA’s office.
Nearly 11,000 vehicles were reported stolen in Portland in 2022, an increase of 52% from 2017.
“We will work with the Portland Police, the Gresham Police, the Oregon State Police and the Sheriff's Office on improving investigations, building cases with better chances for successful prosecution, identifying prolific offenders — because we know that there are some people that are driving a disproportionate amount of this crime in our community — to apprehend and hold them accountable,” Schmidt said in a press conference Monday, May 1.
Schmidt said there were more than 26,000 thefts reported in Multnomah County in 2022, representing a 10% increase from 2020.
“We have business owners across our communities, people already reeling from the economic impacts of the pandemic, who are dealing with rampant theft that further impacts their livelihoods and their ability to serve customers. This theft is organized, prolific, and it too is unacceptable,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said Monday.
Of the cars stolen in Portland in 2022, 82% were recovered within 30 days and 94% had been recovered as of this March, according to data published by the Portland Police Bureau.
Local leaders repeatedly said the task forces were building on work law enforcement was already doing on a limited scale.
“I want to make it very clear that this is an expansion of the strong collaboration that's already happened amongst our multiple law enforcement partners,” Portland mayor Ted Wheeler said.
PPB and other agencies have “shown tremendous resourcefulness in addressing auto theft, by thinking outside the box,” Wheeler said.
Officers in the East Precinct, where more than a third of Portlanders live, partnered with researchers at the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute to build a database and use data science to identify stolen vehicles.
Wheeler said the efforts have had “tremendous results.”
“More stolen vehicles have been identified with fewer stops — substantially fewer stops. More cars have been returned to their rightful owners — again, with fewer stops,” Wheeler said.
“So we're continuing the work, we're happy to have the partnership from the DA's office and the investments from the city to really do the follow-up piece,” Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said.
Schmidt acknowledged that more arrests and indictments for car thefts and organized retail thefts won’t necessarily mean more convictions, given the public defender shortage.
Since February 2022, more than 350 felony and misdemeanor cases in Multnomah County Circuit Court have been dismissed due to lack of available public defenders. More than a third of the felony cases dismissed between February and October were for auto thefts.
“The crisis of not having enough public defenders, it's really hit our community hard and hits us really hard specifically in the C felonies, these property crime types cases,” Schmidt said. “But we can't stand by and allow these numbers to persist. So we have to do our job.”
With the staff assigned to the task force, “we can focus our efforts on those individuals who are the most prolific,” Schmidt said. If we’ve got to prioritize, we want to prioritize the people who have three, four, five, six stolen car cases out there, and make sure that at the very least, they are being held accountable, are getting defense attorneys assigned to them … and the people in the legislature, hopefully, are gonna do the work to get us the necessary resources we need.”
The funding expected from the city and county is for the fiscal year starting in July. Vega Pederson released her proposed budget last week. Wheeler has yet to release his proposed budget, but said he has already gotten confirmation that each city commissioner will support the task force funding.
Schmidt said his office could start recruiting for the new positions before the funding is available on July 1.
“We're gonna hit the ground running and get going as soon as we possibly can,” Schmidt said.