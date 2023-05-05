On May 4, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office released an additional report about the April 29 case involving the suspect that the DA's Office now says was caught on dashcam video shooting at a sheriff's deputy before being killed by police.
Officials said that the case began with an initial shooting reported at around 11:45 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Drive where a man and a woman had received non-life-threatening injuries from the suspect. Using a phone app, a pair of carjacking victims located their stolen car at Greenhouse Square shopping center, but the suspect — later identified as Carlos Sanchez, 23, of Sandy — exchanged gunfire with the victims.
According to CCSO, the female victim pointed out the suspect’s vehicle to deputies as it attempted to flee and a chase followed, ending in Happy Valley. Near Southeast 172nd Avenue, the suspect opened fire on a deputy who returned fire hitting the suspect, CCSO said.
Deputy Derek Huskisson, a veteran of Clackamas County law enforcement for 11 years, had previously attempted to immobilize Sanchez’s vehicle using a tactical driving maneuver. Sanchez stopped in the area of Southeast 172nd Avenue and Scouters Mountain Road, with the lead patrol car in close proximity.
Sanchez immediately opened fire from his vehicle, attempting to shoot Huskisson, according to Chief Deputy DA Chris Owen, before Huskisson returned fire at Sanchez.
“Due to Sanchez’s immediately engaging Deputy Huskisson with gunfire, there was no ability to attempt less-than-lethal or de-escalation options,” Owen said.
Sanchez was removed from the vehicle, and lifesaving measures were attempted. He was transported to Emanuel Hospital where he later died.
Crime scene investigators located a handgun inside the stolen Camry, and there was a bullet hole in the passenger side door of Huskisson’s patrol vehicle.
After Sanchez was identified, it was determined he had an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County for using a child in a display of sexual conduct, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, online sexual corruption, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape. Sanchez was also a suspect in a carjacking and armed robbery from earlier in the year in the city of Sandy that was under investigation.
During the post-mortem examination on May 2, it was determined Sanchez was shot twice in the head. One bullet is believed to have been fired during the exchange of gunfire at the Greenhouse Square parking lot, as the injury and bullet fragment recovered were consistent with the firearm seized from the other man involved in that incident.
Investigators are working to make a final determination as to whether the second bullet was shot by the deputy or self-inflicted by the suspect. Owens said that an examination of dashcam footage and evidence recovered from the stolen vehicle supports a conclusion of suicide.