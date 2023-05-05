CCSO shooting

A Clackamas County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

 Courtesy Photo: KOIN 6 News

On May 4, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office released an additional report about the April 29 case involving the suspect that the DA's Office now says was caught on dashcam video shooting at a sheriff's deputy before being killed by police.

Officials said that the case began with an initial shooting reported at around 11:45 p.m. on Southeast 82nd Drive where a man and a woman had received non-life-threatening injuries from the suspect. Using a phone app, a pair of carjacking victims located their stolen car at Greenhouse Square shopping center, but the suspect — later identified as Carlos Sanchez, 23, of Sandy — exchanged gunfire with the victims.

