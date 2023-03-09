Oregon’s vast farm and forest lands could be enlisted to capture carbon and reduce heat-trapping greenhouse gases under legislation that awaits further work in a legislative committee.

The Senate Natural Resources Committee heard from about three dozen people on Feb. 15, and a follow-up session is planned later in March. Though representatives of timber-industry groups and Oregon Cattlemen’s Association opposed it, Senate Bill 530 won support from environmental groups, plus individual farmers, forest owners and ranchers across the state.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

