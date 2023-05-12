Peterson withdraws

Portland Public School Zone 3 candidate Derrick Peterson has withdrawn from the race.

 Courtesy photo: Derrick Peterson

Portland Public School Board candidate Derrick Peterson confirmed to supporters that he has withdrawn from the May 16 special election.

In a May 10 posting on his campaign webpage, Peterson denied accusations that he is a “Christian Nationalist,” but said the issue has become too much of a concern for him to continue.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

