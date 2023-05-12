Portland Public School Board candidate Derrick Peterson confirmed to supporters that he has withdrawn from the May 16 special election.
In a May 10 posting on his campaign webpage, Peterson denied accusations that he is a “Christian Nationalist,” but said the issue has become too much of a concern for him to continue.
“After considering the state of my family’s health and concern for my endorsers and supporters, I am officially withdrawing from the race,” wrote Peterson, who is a retired Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office captain.
Remaining in the Zone 3 race is retired teacher Patte Sullivan and former teacher and business owner Eddie Wang.
Here is Peterson’s statement:
Supporters,
As a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Instructor for over 25 years and where DEI is in my DNA and in the fabric of who I am. I don’t just want to talk about Diversity, but try to fully live it out in my everyday life. Seeking and building relationships is the cornerstone of bringing people together to impact each other in a positive, dynamic way. My wife and I believe in having relationships with people that may not always agree with us and from various perspectives, political arenas, religions, backgrounds, cultures, etc. because it challenges us, helps us grow and makes us better people. However, it does not mean that we share the same viewpoints and beliefs, but sometimes agree to disagree. In my opinion, if one is truly living DEI, a person cannot just choose to turn on and off a Diversity switch when it's convenient.
It is important to note, I entered the Portland Public School Board race at the beginning of this year with genuine intentions, no hidden agendas and with a goal of improving outcomes for the students. My objectives and some of my life’s missions are to represent diversity throughout my life, be a bridge builder and work towards unity for the betterment of our communities we live in and will continue carrying this forward in the years to come.
Recently, my character and reputation have been called into question. I want to be clear; I am not a Christian Nationalist. I stand by my life’s work, my extensive civic engagement, my over 25 years as a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Instructor, being an integral part of the team developing the Equity Lens at Multnomah County, my over 35 years in public safety, serving in numerous local and national professional and volunteer roles, my commitment to giving back to my community that I grew up in, and my genuine desire to help others and the community in which I live. I have not wavered and for decades have been consistent in who I am, my message and working towards the betterment of humanity.
After considering the state of my family’s health and concern for my endorsers and supporters, I am officially withdrawing from the race.
Thank you to my family, friends, community, supporters and endorsers for your unwavering support.
