Bike report

Bike riding in Portland has fallen to the lowest level since 2005, according to a new PBOT report.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

The more the Portland Bureau of Transportation spends to encourage people to ride bicycles, the fewer actually do.

That is the shocking conclusion of PBOT’s recently released “2022 Portland Bike County Report.” It found that bike riding in Portland has dropped consistently since 2016, even though spending on infrastructure safety projects and programs to encourage bike riding have increased.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

