The more the Portland Bureau of Transportation spends to encourage people to ride bicycles, the fewer actually do.
That is the shocking conclusion of PBOT’s recently released “2022 Portland Bike County Report.” It found that bike riding in Portland has dropped consistently since 2016, even though spending on infrastructure safety projects and programs to encourage bike riding have increased.
“Despite these efforts, bicycle use — as reflected in both commute data and the city’s annual counts — has continued to drop. The pandemic can explain much of the recent, precipitous drop in biking, but it does not explain the downward trend before 2020,” the report said.
The City Council adopted a Portland Bicycle Plan in 2011 intended to increase ridership to 25% by 2030. According to the report, bike riding as a mode of transportation peaked at 7.2% in 2014. Ridership remained flat until 2016, when it began falling to 2.8% in 2022.
Since 2014, Portland has built 121 miles of new bikeways, which added 77 miles to the city’s bikeway network,” the report said. Most of those miles — 58% — were either low-traffic streets known as neighborhood greenways, protected bicycle lanes or off-street pathways. Another 30% of new infrastructure consisted of buffered bicycle lanes. Projects have included reducing heavily-used streets from four to two lanes to create more room for bicyclists.
“It is easy to argue that Portland’s bikeway network is of higher quality and reaches into more parts of the city than in 2014-15, when bicycle commute mode split and the number of people biking to work peaked,” the report said.
Similarly, since 2014, PBOT has continued and created programs to encourage bike riding. Efforts include increasing and publicizing Safe Routes to Schools, hosting community events like Sunday Parkways, introducing the BIKETOWN bike rental program, and mailing thousands of pieces of promotional materials to people across the city.
Despite all that, according to the report, bike counts dropped 46% between 2016 and 2022. The steepest drop — 37% — happened between 2019 and 2022. Last year’s rate with the lowest since the 2005-06 fiscal year, the report said.
According to the report, ridership only increased in one part of town between 2016 and 2019 — 0.8% in Northeast Portland. It dropped between 10.9% and 28.1% in all other parts of town. The decrease was even greater from 2019 to 2022 — from 23.7% in Southwest Portland to 45.9% in the Central City.
PBOT developed the report by using volunteers at hundreds of locations citywide to count bike riders. In 2022, PBOT also collected 24-hour data from automated hose counts at 67 locations. At an additional seven locations people bicycling are counted daily and around the clock via fixed pneumatic hoses. A final source of data is commute data from the American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.
“While 2022 data is anomalously low, it is also a continuation of a trend of declining bicycle use in Portland. Both annual count data and Census data demonstrates that bicycle use in Portland peaked in the 2013-15 period and has been declining since,” the report said.
The Portland Tribune contacted the Portlnd Bureau of Transportation and Street Trust for comment but did not receive prompt replies.
