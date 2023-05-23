Fire06.jpg

Portland Fire & Rescue battles a four-alarm fire apartment building fire on Southwest 14th and Taylor.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Portland Fire and Rescue investigators entered the May Apartments on S.W. 14th and Taylor on Tuesday, a week after a massive fire forced residents out of their homes and destroyed much of the building's interior.

Investigators entered the apartment where they believe the fire started, despite concerns about the building's structural integrity.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.