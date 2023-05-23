Portland Fire and Rescue investigators plan to enter the May Apartments on S.W. 14th and Taylor on Tuesday, a week after a massive fire forced residents out of their homes and destroyed much of the building's interior.
Investigators plan to enter the apartment where they believe the fire started, despite concerns about the building's structural integrity.
The fire department said on Tuesday, May 23, that "a coordinated effort" between multiple PF&R teams "to enter the building and conduct a scene examination within the apartment of origin will begin at 2 p.m." PF&R's Technical Rescue/Urban Search and Rescue and Fire Investigation Unit will be involved.
The Scappoose Fire District assisted PF&R last Friday by flying through the scene with a drone to collect footage and map out the interior damage. PF&R said that operation was "a success," and "provided our team a positive direction in the forensic investigation process."
Fire bureau spokesman Rick Graves said last week that a city inspector had evaluated the building and said no civilians could enter, but a single fire investigator could enter if absolutely necessary. That decision was announced publicly less than an hour before part of the top floor began to collapse.
Graves said last week that "if, as a result of the master streams (high-powered fire hoses) pushing floor material down from elevated floors, or altering anything inside this area that they believe the fire started, there may be a need to go in and actually physically manipulate the materials inside the room."
The 42-unit May Apartments are an unreinforced masonry building "that was effectively being held together by the floors. These floors are now extremely damaged and affected by both fire, flame and water. So there’s a heavy concern, or a significant concern, we could lose this building at any time,” Graves said less than an hour before the partial collapse.
The fire bureau Fire/Arson Investigations Unit "will maintain control of the scene at a minimum until Wednesday, May 24," but potentially through the end of the week, the bureau said.
PF&R has not announced the cause of the fire, but residents told local media that it was caused intentionally by a tenant who had started fires and pulled the fire alarms previously.
A GoFundMe for the displaced residents, many of whom were previously homeless, was started by the building manager. Hotel deLuxe, located near the apartment building, is collecting donations of "essential items such as clothing, food, pet supplies, and household necessities" through Sunday, May 28 at 729 S.W. 15th Ave, Portland. The Red Cross is operating a shelter at Portland State University.
Featured Local Savings
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.