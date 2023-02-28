The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a prolific identity thief.
Detective have released a booking photo of Justin Ray Jones, 31, to help people recognize him.
According to the detectives, Jones is wanted for a string of identity theft crimes impacting people in Oregon and across the country. Detectives believe Jones is actively attempting to commit additional fraud, identity theft and forgery crimes. Jones is also currently wanted for identity theft and related crimes, and absconding from parole.
Detectives said they have identified approximately three dozen victims, but believe the number is likely higher.
Jones is known to frequent the Woodstock, Mt. Scott and Lents neighborhoods of Portland, detectives said. He is using multiple aliases and fraudulent identifications.
Anyone who recognizes Jones and has any information on his whereabouts, or believe they may have been victimized by Jones, are urged to call the MCSO Tip Line at 503-988-0560, or Crime Stoppers of Oregon at 503-823-0277.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
