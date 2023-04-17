The life of Dick Springer, a former state legislator from Portland and former majority leader of the Oregon Senate, will be commemorated.
Springer died Sunday, April 9, of a heart attack. He was 75. He died the same week as Bill Bradbury, who was his immediate predecessor as Senate majority leader and was Senate president during the same 1993 session. (Bradbury died on April 14.)
The event is scheduled at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Miller Hall at the World Forestry Center in Portland.
Before his retirement from public life at the end of 2015, Springer was manager for the Wet Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District, where he was for most of a decade.
Springer was born Jan. 25, 1948, to Joshua “Sam” and Vera Springer. Vera Springer had worked for Richard Neuberger — the first Democrat in 40 years when he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1954 — and for Maurine Neuberger, who was elected to the seat eight months after Richard Neuberger died of cancer just before the primary filing deadline in 1960. (Maurine Neuberger served one term, returned to Oregon, and died in 2000.)
It was Maurine Neuberger who gave Dick Springer his first taste of politics when she named him as a U.S. Senate page when he was a high school sophomore in 1964, coinciding with the Senate debate over what became the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Springer graduated from Cleveland High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University in 1970. He also was in the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
As a lieutenant in the Navy for four years, Springer served on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea, which was stationed during the 1970s off the coast of Vietnam. The United States withdrew its soldiers from Vietnam at the end of March 1973, two months after the Paris peace accords were signed, but the Coral Sea and other carriers remained off the coast.
Springer began law school at the University of Oregon in 1974, after his discharge from the Navy, and earned his law degree in 1978. He was a deputy district attorney in Multnomah County, and then worked for 17 years at the Portland law firm of Pozzi Wilson Atchison.
In 1980, he won the first of four terms in the Oregon House from a district covering parts of Southeast and Southwest Portland. He rose to chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
In 1988, he won the first of two terms in the Oregon Senate. The runner-up in the Democratic primary was Ginny Burdick, who would win the seat in 1996 after Springer chose not to seek re-election.
In 1993, after Democrats lost four seats to narrow their majority from 20 to 16, Springer became majority leader as Bill Bradbury became president. Bradbury secured the presidency only on the fifth day of the session, when Democratic holdout Mae Yih of Albany finally sided with the other Democrats.
That session was notable for divided government — Democrat Barbara Roberts was governor, but Republicans held a majority in the House — but it also resulted in the first funding of the Oregon Health Plan with services for low-income people ranked according to effectiveness. First passed in 1989, the plan started up in 1994.
When Republicans in 1994 won their first majority in the Senate in 40 years, Springer was relegated to being leader of the 11 remaining minority Democrats. He chose not to seek re-election in 1996.
Springer also sat on the board of Portland Community College, Oregon’s largest institution of higher education, from 1985 to 1988.
Springer was a staunch supporter of the environment, having served on the board of Friends of the Columbia Gorge. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to that organization, Willamette Riverkeeper and the Oregon Sierra Club.
His final job as manager of a soil and water conservation district gave him the chance to deal with environmental issues — and he loved Sauvie Island, which will be his final resting place.
He is survived by his companion of 20 years, Jan Coulton; his former wife, Diane Linn, a former Multnomah County chair; two children, Josh and Tess, and two grandchildren.