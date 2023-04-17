The life of Dick Springer, a former state legislator from Portland and former majority leader of the Oregon Senate, will be commemorated.

Springer died Sunday, April 9, of a heart attack. He was 75. He died the same week as Bill Bradbury, who was his immediate predecessor as Senate majority leader and was Senate president during the same 1993 session. (Bradbury died on April 14.)

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

