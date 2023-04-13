Portland bureaus have shut down an empty downtown office building that has been described as an "open-air fentanyl market."

The Washington Center at 41 S.W. Washington St. has been vacant for years. Drug dealers and homeless people had reportedly moved into it, despite efforts by the owners to board it up.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

