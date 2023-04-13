Portland bureaus have shut down an empty downtown office building that has been described as an "open-air fentanyl market."
The Washington Center at 41 S.W. Washington St. has been vacant for years. Drug dealers and homeless people had reportedly moved into it, despite efforts by the owners to board it up.
Photos posted to the Portland Police Bureau’s Central Bike Squad’s Instragram account this week showed officers outside and inside the building with a caption saying, “Today is the day. Clearing out and boarding up 4/Washington.”
According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office, bureaus involved in the April 12 operation included the Portland Police Bureau, Portland Fire and Rescue, the Bureau of Development Services, Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Community Safety Division and the Street Services Coordination Center. They were coordinated by the Portland Environment Management Office, a central command office established last year by Mayor Wheeler through an Emergency Declaration.
Wheeler’s office said the mayor has been in regular contact with the building’s owner, Barry Menasche, who has repeatedly tried to secure it in the past, only to have it broken into again.
“The mayor’s office and Washington Center property owners have been in frequent communications over a months-long period working to address ongoing safety issues and illegal activity surrounding this site. The Bureau of Development Services performed assessments and recommendations of the property. On Friday, April 7, 2023, Mayor Wheeler directed the Portland Police Bureau to patrol the site 24 hours a day. The Portland Police Bureau will continue to dedicate appropriate resources to patrolling and monitoring the site and its surrounding area. The Portland Police Bureau has made dozens of arrests in connection to illegal drugs on the property,” Wheeler’s office said in an April 12 release.
“I want to express my gratitude to the many people who have been working to bring solutions to this site. These efforts required close coordination among the community and numerous city bureaus and offices to reclaim a private property that has posed significant safety challenges downtown,” Wheeler said.
