Old Town ODs

A previous drug raid in Old Town.

 PMG file photo

Portland police and emergency personnel responded to multiple drug overdoses in the downtown and old Town areas on Friday, including three deaths.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, there were at least 11 drug overdose-related medical emergency calls for service between 10:29 a.m. and 11:08 p.m on March 31. Narcan, a drug intended to prevent deaths, was applied multiple times, but three people died anyway.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

