020123-obryantpark

A long-abandoned square in downtown Portland, recently known only for its drug dealing and graffiti, is going to get a major upgrade, and the community is invited to take part. This photo was taken before the square was blocked off. 

 Courtesy photo: City of Portland

One of downtown Portland’s worst eyesores, O’Bryant Square at Southwest Park Avenue and Harvey Milk Street, is about to get a makeover.

The square has been closed and fenced since 2018, due to structural issues with the garage underneath. It’s been popular with graffiti taggers and drug dealers, and has been given nicknames such as Paranoid Park and Needle Park.