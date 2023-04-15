A suspect is facing several charges after eluding police and speeding in a stolen car on the Springwater Trail.
Lucas R. Lujan, 23, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 counts), felony attempt to elude police by vehicle, misdemeanor attempt to elude police on foot, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage).
No one was hurt, although a pedestrian on the train was reportedly almost hit by Lujan.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 11:18a.m. on April 11 when Central Precinct officer on patrol located a vehicle in the 7800 block of Southeast Oaks Park Way in which two people appeared to be passed out. The officer asked for additional officers and they set up spike strips behind the vehicle’s tires in case the driver tried to drive off.
Police said that when the driver was woken up, he drove off, running over the spike strip and damaging a fence. As additional officers responded to assist, the driver proceeded onto the Springwater Trail. The vehicle was observed going over 50 miles per hour on the trail, and officers got at least one report that a pedestrian on the trail was nearly struck by the vehicle.
Officers were attempting to deploy intervention strategies to stop the car when the driver stopped, jumped out and ran. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 unit responded to assist with the search for the suspect.
After a short search, the K9 located the suspect down an embankment on the Willamette River’s edge. When challenged, the suspect waded into the water to try to escape. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol and a Portland Fire and Rescue boat were requested. The officers convinced the suspect to come back to shore, where he was arrested.
The suspect claimed that he swallowed narcotics, so he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation. After being medically cleared, he was arrested. The vehicle, a white 2011 Kia Soul, was recovered and determined to be an unreported stolen vehicle. It was returned to its owner.
The investigation revealed that the suspect drove nearly two miles on the trail, which is a multi-use path on which motor vehicles are prohibited. Anyone who was on the trail and was injured or put in danger and has not already spoken to police, please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-96312.
