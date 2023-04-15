Springwater chase

A Portland police vehicle in front of a stolen Kia Soul on the Springwater Trail.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

A suspect is facing several charges after eluding police and speeding in a stolen car on the Springwater Trail.

Lucas R. Lujan, 23, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2 counts), felony attempt to elude police by vehicle, misdemeanor attempt to elude police on foot, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage).

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

