A person died after sideswiping a tractor-trailer with their vehicle on Northeast Marine Drive on Friday night.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. No one else was hurt.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the incident began at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, when a Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle speeding near the 4700 block of Northeast Marine Drive. A short time later the deputy was notified that the driver had sideswiped a tractor-trailer near Broughton Beach and went off the road.
The driver was found deceased on the northside embankment. Portland North Precinct police officers responded to assist.
The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the scene. During the early stages of the investigation, Marine Drive was closed between Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-51097.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
