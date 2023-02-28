A driver who attempted to kill pedestrians near Portland State University in 2018 is heading both to prison for 15 years, and to the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Gregory Phillip Porter, 65, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder and was found to be guilty except for insanity on a third count, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

