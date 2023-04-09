Abortion medication is entangled in dueling court orders

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., left, and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum at a March 12 event in the Sellwood neighborhood of Southeast Portland across from a CVS pharmacy. Others from left are Dr. Alison Edelman and Dr. Maria Rodriguez, both obstetricians/gynecologists at Oregon Health & Science University, and Mary Stark, a nurse practitioner for Planned Parenthood of the Columbia/Willamette.

 Peter Wong

A pair of opposite rulings by federal judges have left hanging the fate of a long-used medication to induce abortion.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk decided Friday, April 7, in Texas that the drug mifepristone can no longer be used in the United States despite its approval by the Food and Drug Administration back in 2000.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you