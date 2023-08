Hard to audit

The Joint Office’s subpar communication impaired the audit itself.

The county auditor started a different audit of JOHS in 2021, focusing on the living conditions in JOHS-funded permanent housing placements. But discrepancies in data reported by JOHS meant there wasn’t data reliable enough for that audit, so Auditor Jennifer McGuirk ended the audit and started the audit on JOHS information systems.

When the auditor’s office requested data from the Joint Office, the JOHS data team said they didn’t have the data and directed auditors to Portland city staff. But city staff said they didn’t have the data and relied on JOHS to provide it. After the auditor’s office conducted a lengthy data analysis process with the data they could get, JOHS responded by providing auditors with a copy of the data they had previously denied having.

The poor communication, changing answers and shifting responsibility between the city and JOHS – which receives city and county funding but is managed by county leadership – experienced by the auditor’s office echoes complaints homeless service providers and local leaders have been voicing for years.

The audit was originally meant only to address concerns about the accuracy of JOHS placement data, but the scope expanded to include other issues after auditors spoke with homeless service providers. The audit published on Aug. 23 doesn’t address the JOHS data issues.

“After months of trying to clarify our data questions with the Joint Office, we decided we would best serve the public interest by not waiting any longer on data requests,” instead publishing the current audit and “a second report focused on data reliability, which we will publish as soon as we can complete that work.”

One of the audit’s recommendations was that JOHS hires contract management specialists, rather than relying on county staff in a different department. County and JOHS leadership met with the auditor’s office to discuss the audit in early August and agreed with that recommendation. But in the formal response letter from Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Chief Operating Officer Serena Cruz, and JOHS Director Dan Field, they said that recommendation had already been met in June 2023. “The Auditor’s Office did not receive information about this at or before the August 2 meeting, or before receiving the response letter, and has not received or evaluated any evidence related to management’s assertion,” the audit report stated.

The audit also recommended Joint Office management make concrete plans to correct shoddy communication, including sharing the office’s strategic vision with providers and staff, regularly updating providers on policies and goals, and establishing habitual communication between staff and providers.