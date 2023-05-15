Eight people died of drug overdoses in Portland in two days, prompting the police to issue a public warning about what they believe is a dangerous batch of fentanyl, perhaps mixed with cocaine in some cases.
“Users are warned that there may be a batch of purported cocaine circulating on the street that is particularly dangerous to use,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a late Sunday, May 14, press release.
According to police, the eight deaths occurred in different parts of own on May 12, 13 and 14. All of these cases are under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office and Portland Police Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) Unit. Six of them are likely fentanyl related, and the other two are pending additional investigation.
“Preliminary investigation reveals a concerning pattern. NOC has found that in several of these cases, there is evidence that the user believed they were ingesting cocaine, but that it was really a blend of cocaine and fentanyl, or possibly pure powdered fentanyl,” the release said.
Here is a list of the current cases:
May 12: A 38-year-old man found inside an apartment in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street at 11:38 a.m., case number 23-123928
May 12: A 42-year-old man found in a tent in the 8100 block of Southeast Rhine Street at 1:34 p.m., case number 23-124037
May 13: A 47-year-old man found in a vehicle in Sellwood Riverfront Park, 8049 S.E. Oaks Park Way, at 12:24 a.m., case number 23-124623
May 13: An unidentified man found in a grassy area at West Burnside Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue at 1:44 a.m., case number 23-124669
May 13: A 69-year-old man found in an apartment in the 800 block of Northwest Naito Parkway at 4:21 p.m., case number 23-125214
May 13: A 49-year-old man and a 37-year-old man found in an apartment in the 16000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 11:49 p.m., case number 23-125607
May 14: An unidentified person found in the 8100 Block of North Hartman Street at 4:31p.m., case number 23-126180
The Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about any of these cases who has not already talked to police, e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.
