Drug deaths

Fentanyl being sold on the streets seized by the Portland Police Bureau.

 PMG file photo

Eight people died of drug overdoses in Portland in two days, prompting the police to issue a public warning about what they believe is a dangerous batch of fentanyl, perhaps mixed with cocaine in some cases.

“Users are warned that there may be a batch of purported cocaine circulating on the street that is particularly dangerous to use,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a late Sunday, May 14, press release.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you