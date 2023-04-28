Shemia Fagan03.jpg

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Oregon’s recreational cannabis system has overly strict regulations that make running a business expensive and hamper people aspiring to join the industry, state auditors found in an audit released Thursday.

The report is likely to be cheered by current and aspiring participants in Oregon’s legal marijuana market. It suggests the state should consider easing up on security requirements and other safeguards that made sense when Oregon first legalized cannabis, but have become outdated. And it calls on the state officials to use financing tools to help cannabis businesses succeed.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.