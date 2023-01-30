Oregon’s renters and housing providers have renewed a political tug-of-war over a proposed reinstatement of pandemic-era requirements for serving notice of evictions based on nonpayment and carrying them out.

The debate occurred Monday, Jan. 30, as the Senate Housing and Development Committee took up Senate Bill 799. It proposes to reinstate a 60-day delay on landlord notices of evictions based on nonpayment of rent if tenants have filed official applications for rental assistance. It also would extend the period for actual evictions from 72 hours (three days) to 10 days.

Peter Wong covers state government and Oregon politics for Pamplin Media and the Portland Tribune.

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

