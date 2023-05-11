The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for areas of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Saturday afternoon and Monday evening as temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees for the first time this year.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that temperatures could reach 95 degrees in the Portland metro area this weekend.
“We continue to crank up the heat to the upper 80s Friday and a stretch of 90-degree days is still likely Saturday through Monday,” Bayern said. “Sunday will bring peak heating as east winds crank. That may be the day that some areas around the metro and valley hit the mid-90s.”
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here.
Featured Local Savings
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for areas of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Saturday afternoon and Monday evening as temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees for the first time this year.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that temperatures could reach 95 degrees in the Portland metro area this weekend.
“We continue to crank up the heat to the upper 80s Friday and a stretch of 90-degree days is still likely Saturday through Monday,” Bayern said. “Sunday will bring peak heating as east winds crank. That may be the day that some areas around the metro and valley hit the mid-90s.”
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here.