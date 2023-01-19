Ezras Law

In this January 2020 photo, Ezra Jerome Thomas, then 4, appeared with releatives at the Jefferson County Counthouse to hear District Attorney Steve Leriche announce a proposed state law named in the boy's honor. It did not pass.

 Courtesy photo: Bulletin/Garrett Andrews

A crime bill named for a Madras boy severely beaten in 2017 by his mother's boyfriend is back before the Oregon Legislature.

Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, introduced Senate Bill 430 on Jan. 9. It's been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration during the 2023 session.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.