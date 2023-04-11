The son of Robert Delgado, a Portland man who was shot and killed by police in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the city and police officers.
Delgado was shot by Officer Zachary DeLong at Lents Park on April 16, 2021. Delgado was 46 years old and living in a tent at the park.
That morning, a witness called the non-emergency line to report that Delgado was pointing a gun at a fence.
DeLong and other officers were dispatched to the park, where DeLong “observed Mr. Delgado wearing no shirt and standing by himself in the park,” according to the lawsuit, filed by the Oregon Justice Resource Center on behalf of Delgado’s son, Skyler Delgado. DeLong saw Robert Delgado’s hands were empty and did not see a gun, the lawsuit stated.
DeLong and Officer Samantha Wuthrich both pointed weapons at Delgado from behind a tree and “shouted conflicting orders at him, even though he was not armed and had done nothing to threaten the officers,” the lawsuit alleged. DeLong is part of the police bureau's enhanced crisis intervention team, in which officers receive additional training to "identify risks during a behavioral crisis, utilize crisis communication techniques to help de-escalate a person in crisis, and have knowledge of available community resources."
Oregon Justice Resource Center attorneys said Delgado’s response — pacing, throwing his belongings around, shouting at officers — should have been a clear indication that he was likely experiencing a mental health crisis and needed de-escalation.
“Delgado walked back near his tent, bent over, grabbed something, began to stand up, and Defendant DeLong fired two shots from his rifle, one hit Mr. Delgado, and Officer Wuthrich fired one shot from her 40 mm less lethal (launcher),” according to the lawsuit. The officers fired less than five minutes after they arrived on the scene.
Delgado fell after shots were fired.
More than five minutes after Delgado fell, an officer shot him with a less-lethal munition. Officers did not approach him for more than seven minutes after he was first shot.
“By that point, Mr. Delgado had stopped moving, had no pulse, and was not breathing,” the lawsuit said. CPR and medical aid were unsuccessful. Delgado was pronounced dead at the scene.
In grand jury proceedings, DeLong and Wuthrich testified that Delgado had pointed a gun at them.
That gun was later found to be a replica handgun with the orange tip that is standard on BB guns.
Officers said they waited to approach Delgado because they weren't sure if he was actually injured.
A grand jury declined to charge DeLong in September 2021.
“Zachary DeLong’s actions speak to Portland Police Bureau’s lengthy history of officers ignoring their training and directives and killing people, only to face no consequences for it,” Juan Chavez, Director of the Civil Rights Project at the Oregon Justice Resource Center, said in a press release announcing the lawsuit.
Portland is still not in compliance with a 2014 settlement agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice. A 2012 investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice found the Portland Police Bureau was habitually using disproportionate force against people with mental illnesses. A settlement agreement requiring a long list of policy changes within the bureau was approved by a federal judge in 2014, but other than a brief period in 2019, the city has not been found in full compliance with the settlement terms.
The Delgado lawsuit seeks damages for wrongful death, battery and civil rights violations.