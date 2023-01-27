Cars and pedestrians make their way along Southeast Powell Boulevard at 26th Avenue in Portland. As of late January 2023, 14 pedestrians and 1 bicyclist have been killed along Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland since 2011.
A pedestrian death at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Foster Road marked the third pedestrian fatality of 2023.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, east precinct officers responded to a person struck by a vehicle on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Emergency responders provided medical care, but the pedestrian, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The crash—one of two major crashes that evening—left a portion of Powell Boulevard closed for several hours afterward. It also renewed focus on the safety of Powell Boulevard, a state-owned highway that has seen at least 14 pedestrians and one cyclist die in Portland crashes since 2011.
The Jan. 24 crash pushed Portland’s pedestrian fatality count to three before the end of January. As of Jan. 27, five people died on Portland streets in traffic-related crashes so far this year, according to data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Since 2017, 127 pedestrians have been killed in Portland, with 2022 being a record year for pedestrian fatalities. In all, 28 people were killed last year while walking on Portland roadways.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”