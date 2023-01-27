Southeast Powell Boulevard

Cars and pedestrians make their way along Southeast Powell Boulevard at 26th Avenue in Portland. As of late January 2023, 14 pedestrians and 1 bicyclist have been killed along Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland since 2011.

 PMG file photo

A pedestrian death at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Foster Road marked the third pedestrian fatality of 2023.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, east precinct officers responded to a person struck by a vehicle on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Emergency responders provided medical care, but the pedestrian, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Powell Boulevard fatal crash

The scene of the fatal Jan. 24 crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard at Foster Road.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Education reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you