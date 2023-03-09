The FBI is offering rewards of up to $25,000 to help solve attacks at electric substation near Oregon City and in Tumwater, Washington.
According to the FBI, shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, several reactors were shot at the Bonneville Power Administration Ostrander Substation in Oregon City. Investigators found a hole cut in the perimeter fence of the energized yard and discovered bullet holes in several reactors.
Two days earlier, in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, Puget Sound Energy discovered an incident at the Barneslake Substation in Tumwater. Fluid was leaking on the ground after one of the radiators of transformers had been punctured multiple times and caused the substation to go offline for several hours. Three 9 mm shell casings were located. The outage resulted in loss of power to 5,200 individuals.
The reward is offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those responsible for each of these crimes.
“Attacks on power grid substations have gripped our nation's attention in recent months because of the devastating threat they pose to our infrastructure. Entire communities — hospitals, schools, and local businesses — might conceivably be incapacitated for many days," said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. "The FBI continues to work diligently not only to identify and arrest those responsible for these wanton acts but also to disrupt any future criminal plots which might wreak even greater havoc to our community. Presently, we remain unclear on the motive for their actions. However, we do understand fully their catastrophic potential. Consequently, apprehension of those responsible must be a top priority for law enforcement and this is why we are now urgently requesting our citizens' help in identifying those responsible."
“Interfering or tampering with our power grid can have deadly consequences.” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “An attack like this is not just an inconvenience for home and business owners, think of medical facilities or vulnerable people who depend on electricity for their health. It’s our hope that by attaching a reward offer, someone who has that missing piece of information we need may be enticed to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. You may remain anonymous.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”