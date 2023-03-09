FBI reward

The vandalized fence at the Oregon City substation.

 Courtesy photo: FBI

The FBI is offering rewards of up to $25,000 to help solve attacks at electric substation near Oregon City and in Tumwater, Washington.

According to the FBI, shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, several reactors were shot at the Bonneville Power Administration Ostrander Substation in Oregon City. Investigators found a hole cut in the perimeter fence of the energized yard and discovered bullet holes in several reactors. 

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

