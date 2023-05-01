Acosta status

Oregon US District Court Magistrate Judge John Acosta

 PMG file photo

Things got heated during the Oregon US District Court status conference on the future of wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable on Monday, May 30.

Magistrate Judge John Acosta, who overturned Gable’s conviction for murder Oregon Correction Director Michael Francke, chewed out the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon Department of Justice for not being prepared to say whether they would now retry Gable or drop the charges against him.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you