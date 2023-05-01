Things got heated during the Oregon US District Court status conference on the future of wrongly convicted murderer Frank Gable on Monday, May 30.
Magistrate Judge John Acosta, who overturned Gable’s conviction for murder Oregon Correction Director Michael Francke, chewed out the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon Department of Justice for not being prepared to say whether they would now retry Gable or drop the charges against him.
Acosta told them to make that choice within 90 days of his April 18, 209, ruling. He stopped the clock from running while the justice department appealed his ruling all the way up to the US Supreme Court, which rejected the appeal on April 24 of this year. The justice department agreed to release Gable during the appeal.
Acosta started the Monday conference by saying there were only 10 more days to retry Gable or drop the charges — then started fuming when Oregon Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman told him they want to put Gable on unconditional release and take as long as necessary to decide whether to retry him instead.
“I can honestly say that I do not understand how the state thinks they can do both,” seethed Acosta, who nevertheless gave the justice department 10 days to file its claim for such authority.
In the meantime, Acosta prohibited any law enforcement agency from arresting Gable under any circumstances.
The lack of a resolution was a blow to Kevin Francke, one of Michael Francke’s two brother who have long believe Gable is innocent and drove up from Salem to attend the trial.
“The fact is, they owe Frank Gable an apology and a paycheck,” said Kevin. “They’re unwillingness to make a decision is sinful. What are they trying to cover up?”
The Francke murder was perhaps the most high-profile killing in Oregon history. Francke's murder is one of the most high-profile killings in Oregon's history. He was stabbed in the heart and bled to death outside his office in the department headquarters known as the Dome Building on Jan. 17, 1989. No suspect was charged with the crime until Gable, 15 months after the killing. He was convicted in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, despite no physical evidence connecting him to the crime.
The case took many twists and turns over the years, beginning with the emergence of conspiracy theories that Franke was killed because he was investigating corruption in his department. Francke’s brothers Kevin and Patrick protested Gable’s conviction, believing him to be innocent. The Oregon Court of Appeals and Oregon Supreme Court upheld his conviction, only to have it overturned by Acosta, the first judge to consider the appeal in federal court.
The reversal happened after Gable’s new federal public defenders conducted an extensive investigation of his case and came up with new evidence presented to Acosta and a three-judge panel of the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Both concluded Gable was innocent and did not receive a fair trial.
The new evidence that resulted in Gable’s conviction being overturned included:
- Gable had an alibi. Although Gable did not remember it before he was convicted, he was at a party on the night of the murder that was so loud was evicted the next day.
- Almost all of the witnesses against Gable recanted their testimony against him. Several prosecution witnesses also said they were coerced by law enforcement agencies to falsely testify against him after the conviction.
- Investigators abused lie detector tests to shape testimony. Several witnesses were given a dozen or more lie detector tests in violation of accepted standards and best practices.
- Someone else confessed to the killing. Salem petty criminal Johnny Crouse confessed to killing Francke with details known only to investigators at the time. He was not charged and his confession was kept from the jury.
"The facts on appeal are extraordinary," US Ninth Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Nguyen wrote in the 30-page opinion upholding Acosta’s earlier ruling. "Since trial, nearly all the witnesses who directly implicated Gable have recanted. Many explain they intended to frame Gable after hearing he was a police informant. They attribute their false testimony to significant investigative misconduct, which the State—remarkably—does not dispute.
"As Gable's expert explained, the investigators used widely discredited polygraph and interrogation techniques as a 'psychological club' to elicit the statements against Gable. The prosecution then built their entire case on that tainted foundation."
The Oregon Department of Justice appealed the circuit court’s ruling to the US Supreme Court. The state attorneys essential argued Acosta and the circuit court panel should not have been allowed to considered the new evidence. The Supreme Court declined to accept the appeal on April 24, sending the case back to Acosta.
Also left unresolved Monday is a 105-month federal prison sentence hanging over Gable’s head. After being arrested for Francke’s murder, he was charged with a series of unrelated crimes in Coos County. They included robbery, burglary, and felon in possession of a firearm in Close County, Oregon. They charges were moved to Marion County and then to the Oregon US Attorneys Office, which charged Gable with being an armed career criminal. He plead guilty to the firearm charge and agreed to service the federal sentence after the Oregon one before being found guilty of killing Francke.
On Monday Acosta ordered Gable’s federal public defenders to defer with federal authorities and try to work something out. He suggested federal court rulings and changes in federal laws after Gable agreed to the sentence likely invalidates it.