Gable filings

Frank Gable, who was wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke, while serving his life without parole sentence.

 PMG file photo

The fate of wrongly convicted murder Frank Gable is still being fought out in federal court, despite the US Supreme Court upholding the ruling that reversed his conviction.

The Oregon Department of Justice and Gable’s federal public defenders have now filed dueling briefs in Oregon US District Court over whether Marion County must immediately give Gable a new trial or drop all charges against him.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

