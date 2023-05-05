The fate of wrongly convicted murder Frank Gable is still being fought out in federal court, despite the US Supreme Court upholding the ruling that reversed his conviction.
The Oregon Department of Justice and Gable’s federal public defenders have now filed dueling briefs in Oregon US District Court over whether Marion County must immediately give Gable a new trial or drop all charges against him.
That was the order issued by Magistrate Judge John Acosta on April 18, 2019. It was included in his ruling that Gable was likely innocent of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke over 33 years ago and did not receive a fair trial.
Acosta said Gable must be either retried or exonerated within 90 days. The Oregon Department of Justice appealed the ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld Acosta’s riling, and the the US Supreme Court, which declined to accept it on April 24 off this year, sending it back to Acosta.
Acosta held a status conference on May 1 where Oregon Solicitor General Benjamin Gutman argued he did not have the authority to force the state t decide whether to retry Gable, a deadline suspended while the ruling was appealed. Acosta began the conference by saying there was only 10 days left to decide.
Gable’s attorney’s argued Acosta had such authority and it was unjust for their client to continue living in fear that he could be rearrested at any time. Gable was released during the appeal and has been living with his wife in Kansas ever since with no law enforcement problems.
Both sides finished filing briefs supporting their positions on Friday, May 5.
“The interests of justice demand finality. Mr. Gable must now be presumed innocent. The State has had four years since this Court’s April 2019 retrial order during which it could have investigated and made a timely election to retry. During this time, the State elected neither to investigate nor to decide whether to retry this case. Indeed, the State has now elected not to retry Mr. Gable within that reasonable time period specified by this Court, while informing the Court that, contrary to the Court’s order, the State retains the right to elect to retry the case on a time frame of its own choosing,” Gable’s attorney Nell Brown said in her Friday, June 5, filing.
Although Acosta has not yet set a date for a new proceeding, he ordered that no law enforcement agency arrest Gable for any reason at the May 1 conference.
The Francke murder was perhaps the most high-profile killing in Oregon history. Francke's murder is one of the most high-profile killings in Oregon's history. He was stabbed in the heart and bled to death outside his office in the department headquarters known as the Dome Building on Jan. 17, 1989. No suspect was charged with the crime until Gable, 15 months after the killing. He was convicted in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, despite no physical evidence connecting him to the crime.
The case took many twists and turns over the years, beginning with the emergence of conspiracy theories that Franke was killed because he was investigating corruption in his department. Francke’s brothers Kevin and Patrick protested Gable’s conviction, believing him to be innocent. The Oregon Court of Appeals and Oregon Supreme Court upheld his conviction, only to have it overturned by Acosta, the first judge to consider the appeal in federal court.
The reversal happened after Gable’s new federal public defenders conducted an extensive investigation of his case and came up with new evidence presented to Acosta and a three-judge panel of the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Both concluded Gable was innocent and did not receive a fair trial.
The new evidence that resulted in Gable’s conviction being overturned included:
- Gable had an alibi. Although Gable did not remember it before he was convicted, he was at a party on the night of the murder that was so loud was evicted the next day.
- Almost all of the witnesses against Gable recanted their testimony again him. Several prosecution witnesses also said they were coerced by law enforcement agencies to falsely testify against him after the conviction.
- Investigators abused lie detector tests to shape testimony. Several witnesses were given a dozen or more lie detector tests in violation of accepted standards and best practices.
- Someone else confessed to the killing. Salem petty criminal Johnny Crouse confessed to killing Francke with details known only to investigators at the time. He was not charged and his confession was kept from the jury.
"The facts on appeal are extraordinary," US Ninth Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Nguyen wrote in the 30-page opinion upholding Acosta’s earlier ruling. "Since trial, nearly all the witnesses who directly implicated Gable have recanted. Many explain they intended to frame Gable after hearing he was a police informant. They attribute their false testimony to significant investigative misconduct, which the State—remarkably—does not dispute.
"As Gable's expert explained, the investigators used widely discredited polygraph and interrogation techniques as a 'psychological club' to elicit the statements against Gable. The prosecution then built their entire case on that tainted foundation."
The Oregon Department of Justice appealed the circuit court’s ruling to the US Supreme Court. The state attorneys essential argued Acosta and the circuit court panel should not have been allowed to considered the new evidence. The appeal was not accepted on April 24.