Five people were shot and killed in the Portland metro area in three days. No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available.

The first killing happened late Thursday, March 23, when two people were shot outside a bar a bar on Southeast Foster Road been 70th and 71st avenues. One of them died after being take to the hospital.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you