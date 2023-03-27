Five people were shot and killed in the Portland metro area in three days. No one has been arrested and no suspect information is available.
The first killing happened late Thursday, March 23, when two people were shot outside a bar a bar on Southeast Foster Road been 70th and 71st avenues. One of them died after being take to the hospital.
The victim was not immediately identified. The other person was driven to a hospital in a private car and survived.
Then a Portland man was shot and killed in Gresham on Friday morning. According to the Gresham Police Department, officers responding to a call found his body in the 500 block of Southeast 197th Avenue.
KOIN 6 News identifies the victim as Michael Lashone Hatcher, 35. He died from gun violence according to the on .
And around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Portland police responding shooting call found three bodies in a car not far from University Park and the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. The victims were not immediately identified. Detectives are actively working the case, including speaking with neighbors and gathering surveillance.
In addition, KPTV News reports that multiple houses and cars were hit with gunfire early Sunday morning in northeast Portland. Officers responded to the 8600 block of Northeast Hassalo Street just before 2 a.m. Several cars and houses hit in a shooting. One woman told KPTV FOX 12 she was sleeping when bullets came into the home and missed hitting her by a few feet.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
