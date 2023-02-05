Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week.

Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes.

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

Peter Wong covers state government and politics in the Salem Bureau of Pamplin Media Group/Portland Tribune.

Tags

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

Recommended for you