A flood watch has been issued for parts of Oregon for the remainder of Monday, May 15. The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns of landslides during floods.

 Courtesy photo: U.S. Forest Service

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most areas of Oregon, in effect from 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023.

Heavy rain may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires, according to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries.