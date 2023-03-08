photo-filler-gavel-court-news-justice.jpg

A Portland woman is suing her former therapist and Oregon Counseling for malpractice after the therapist initiated a sexual and romantic relationship with her.

John Foxwell, a former licensed professional counselor, surrendered his license in 2021 after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a patient who had a history of sexual trauma.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

