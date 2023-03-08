A Portland woman is suing her former therapist and Oregon Counseling for malpractice after the therapist initiated a sexual and romantic relationship with her.
John Foxwell, a former licensed professional counselor, surrendered his license in 2021 after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a patient who had a history of sexual trauma.
Sexual contact took place during counseling sessions, the Oregon Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists found in its investigation.
The lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County circuit court in February, seeks $2.1 million from Foxwell and Eugene Therapy, LLC, which operates as Oregon Counseling with offices in Portland, Eugene, Corvallis and Bend.
The woman started seeing Foxwell in fall 2020 for help managing her PTSD symptoms and to “address relational and sexual trauma she had suffered as a child and adult,” the lawsuit stated.
Within a few months, after the woman had shared increasingly personal information with Foxwell, he allegedly began disclosing his own personal information, including about issues with his long-term girlfriend, and complimenting the woman’s appearance and intelligence.
In early 2021, Foxwell allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with the woman at Oregon Counseling’s Portland location, which continued during multiple counseling sessions. After about a month, Foxwell moved into the woman’s home and stopped providing counseling services to her, without a referral to another provider, the lawsuit claims.
Foxwell allegedly became physically and emotionally abusive after moving into the woman’s home.
“Although plaintiff was scared of Foxwell and feared further injury, she felt helpless and stayed in the relationship because she was dependent on him for emotional support and for help with her PTSD symptoms,” the lawsuit states.
The woman eventually left Foxwell and obtained a restraining order against him, the lawsuit states.
“My client went to Mr. Foxwell in a time of crisis and placed her trust in him. Rather than provide the care my client so desperately needed, he took advantage of her trust and vulnerability to exploit her,” the woman’s attorney, Barbara Long of the firm Vogt & Long, said. “My client is bringing this lawsuit to hold Mr. Foxwell and his employer accountable, and to help make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
Foxwell declined to comment. Oregon Counseling did not respond to a request for comment.
Romantic and sexual relationships with patients are expressly forbidden by the code of ethics adopted by Oregon’s licensure board. But Foxwell’s relationship with his patient also violated another part of the ethics code, which says that counselors should act to avoid harming their patients.
Foxwell’s sexual relationship with his patient “could be anticipated to cause emotional harm in light of the patient’s history of trauma,” the Oregon counseling board wrote.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.