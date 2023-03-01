The city of Portland and racing promoters Green Savoree have finalized an agreement to bring the Formula E World Championship racing series to Portland International Raceway on June 24. The Portland race will be the only stop in North America for the all-electric racing series, and also the debut event for the third-generation Formula E race car — the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.
“Portland is an environmental and sustainability leader,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said when announcing the event on Monday, Feb. 27. “We're proud to host climate-friendly events like the Formula E race. Our green technology industry leads the way in innovating new sustainable products and services. Formula E will allow us to showcase this industry while providing fans of racing and electric vehicles a full agenda of entertaining and educational events.”
What is Formula E?
Formula E is the premier all-electric racing series in the world. Created by the same organization that supports the popular Formula One world championship, the Formula E series travels to 11 cities to present electric-powered racing around the world.
Fans attending the race in Portland will see the USA debut of the Gen3 race car. Like IndyCar, the Formula E machines use aerodynamics to create downforce, allowing the cars to take turns at high speeds. The cars carry batteries and use an electric motor to drive the rear wheels. A Formula E car is capable of a 0-60 acceleration in 2.8 seconds and can attain speeds up to 200 mph. Under braking, the cars can regenerate electrical energy at rates up to 600 kW.
The 2023 season will also feature new makes in the most competitive grid in world motorsport. Maserati and McLaren have joined Formula E and will be competing with other iconic motor racing brands including Jaguar, Porsche and Nissan among the 11 teams and 22 drivers in the series.
Formula E runs on a sprint race format, with each race lasting 45 minutes. The cars are capable of completing the race without recharging if the drivers practice careful energy management. However, teams may elect to perform a 30-second pit stop to receive an energy boost via a special fast charging setup. Making a stop allows the driver to use two brief periods of extra power, called Attack Mode. The charging pit stop introduces a new element of energy management strategy to the competition. All Formula E races begin from a standing start for maximum first-lap drama.
Coming to Portland for the first time
This will be the first Formula E race in Portland, which becomes the fourth U.S. city to host a Formula E race since the league’s inception in 2015. The Portland date replaces last year’s stop in Brooklyn, NY. Long Beach, Miami and New York City have previously hosted Formula E races. The Portland event will be sandwiched between races in Jakarta, Indonesia and Rome, Italy. Other locations on the Formula E 2023 calendar include debut events in Hyderabad, India; Cape Town, South Africa; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.
The Formula E race follows the successful NASCAR Xfinity Series in choosing Portland International Raceway as a major national venue. Between the NASCAR race, the IndyCar race, the Portland SpeedTour and the Rose Cup racing weekend, Portland has welcomed thousands of spectators and fans from all over the world who come to the city to participate in racing events and boost the local economy.
“Our team at Green Savoree Racing Promotions is thrilled to add a third event to our presence at Portland International Raceway, further increasing the economic impact to Portland and the Pacific Northwest,” Green Savoree Portland LLC co-owner, president and COO Kevin Savoree said. “Portland is the perfect host city for ABB FIA Formula E World Championship racing.”
How to attend the Formula E race
The one-day event will be held on Saturday, June 24, at Portland International Raceway, located at 1940 N. Victory Blvd., just west of Interstate 5 at Exit 306B. Practice will begin on Friday, June 23, with an additional practice session, qualifying, and the race itself on Saturday. To sign up for notifications of ticket sales and further details, visit fiaformulae.com.