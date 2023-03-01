The city of Portland and racing promoters Green Savoree have finalized an agreement to bring the Formula E World Championship racing series to Portland International Raceway on June 24. The Portland race will be the only stop in North America for the all-electric racing series, and also the debut event for the third-generation Formula E race car  the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

“Portland is an environmental and sustainability leader,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said when announcing the event on Monday, Feb. 27. “We're proud to host climate-friendly events like the Formula E race. Our green technology industry leads the way in innovating new sustainable products and services. Formula E will allow us to showcase this industry while providing fans of racing and electric vehicles a full agenda of entertaining and educational events.” 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you