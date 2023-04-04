LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Oregon lawmakers will not advance legislation this session to speed up divestiture of state investments in coal, oil and gas companies, although other climate-change bills are moving ahead.

House Bill 2601 would have compelled action by the state treasurer and the Oregon Investment Council by 2035, well before the 2050 target that current state Treasurer Tobias Read has set, and which also is Oregon’s goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 90% from current levels.

