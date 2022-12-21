With dangerously cold temperatures forecasted across the Portland area starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, Multnomah County officials are opening four emergency shelters, saying the weather poses a severe risk to health.
Temperatures in Portland are expected to be below freezing Wednesday night and could drop into the teens on Thursday morning, Dec. 22. They’re forecasted to stay well below freezing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, Dec. 23.
Strong winds in the Columbia River Gorge could create a wind chill of as low as zero degrees in Portland or even below zero in East County. Gusts could reach 55 mph in the hills near the gorge, according to the National Weather Service.
Up to an inch of snow and half an inch of ice could accumulate in Portland on Thursday and Friday, forecasters say.
Temperatures are expected to increase on Friday and could rise above freezing by early Saturday morning, Dec. 24, forecasts show.
“These will be the coldest temperatures in our area in two decades,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “Our bodies are not used to extreme temperatures, which makes this as serious as the heat dome event in 2021. I am genuinely worried about people getting frostbite or succumbing to hypothermia.”
Both Portland and Multnomah County have declared states of emergency, allowing the governments to coordinate their response with local organizations and deploy additional support resources.
Four shelters will open in Portland at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:
Portsmouth Union: 4775 N. Lombard St.
Arbor Lodge: 1952 N. Lombard St.
Sunrise Center: 18901 E. Burnside St.
Oregon Convention Center: 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
No one seeking shelter will be turned away. The emergency shelters have the capacity for more than 300 people, county officials said, adding to the capacity of existing overnight shelters. City and county employees along with staff from the homeless service providers Do Good Multnomah and Cultivate Initiatives will operate the shelters.
The shelters will stay open as long as the conditions require, officials said.
All of the emergency shelter sites will allow pets and be accessible to people with disabilities.
People in need of transportation to a shelter should call 211 to request a ride. TriMet will not turn away anyone traveling to or from a warm place who cannot afford to pay the fare. TriMet asks riders to let their driver know they are headed to a warm place. People should plan extra time for travel during the storm and expect weather-related delays.
Health officials urge people to wear masks indoors and wash their hands frequently with COVID-19, RSV and influenza circulating in the community. Portland area hospitals are operating under staffing crisis standards of care due to high numbers of adult and pediatric patients with respiratory viruses.
Officials are urging people to check on their neighbors ahead of the cold weather, encouraging them to offer help retrieving resources or with transportation.
“Please check in with your neighbors often, share information, and volunteer or donate if you’re able,” said Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. Click here to learn how to donate or volunteer during the severe weather.
Anyone concerned about someone living outside, including someone who is not dressed for the cold weather is encouraged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 to request a welfare check.
If someone outside is unsheltered and their life appears to be in danger, call 911.
The Joint Office of Homeless Services has deployed enhanced street outreach efforts to homeless people ahead of the winter weather, working with mutual aid groups and its contracted outreach providers to provide cold-weather survival gear and information about severe weather shelters.
For additional information about the emergency response in Multnomah County and updates about shelters, click here.
People can find info on weather conditions, available resources, where to find the nearest available shelter and transportation options at 211info.org.
For information about the severe weather response in Washington County, click here. For Clackamas County, click here.