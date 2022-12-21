Four emergency shelters to open in Portland ahead of severe winter weather

A woman sits on a cot in a severe winter weather shelter in Portland in December 2021.

With dangerously cold temperatures forecasted across the Portland area starting Wednesday, Dec. 21, Multnomah County officials are opening four emergency shelters, saying the weather poses a severe risk to health.

Temperatures in Portland are expected to be below freezing Wednesday night and could drop into the teens on Thursday morning, Dec. 22. They’re forecasted to stay well below freezing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, Dec. 23.

