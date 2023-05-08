Gable update

Frank Gable in prison before his conviction for murdering Oregon Corrrections Director Michael Francke was reversed.

 PMG file photo

Frank Gable, who was wrongly convicted of killing Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke, was completely exonerated on Monday, May 8.

Oregon US District Magistrate Judge John Acosta ordered Gable’s unconditional release and barred the state or any political subdivision from ever trying him again for the 1989 murder. Gable was convicted by the Marion County District Attorney in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

