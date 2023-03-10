After officials say shots were heard near campus, Franklin High School and Atkinson Elementary School secured their perimeters Thursday, and Franklin High has since announced that classes will not be held Friday, March 10According to Portland police, school administrators heard what they believed to be gunshots around 3 p.m. They then called 911 and issued a “secure-the-perimeter” warning “out of an abundance of caution.”
Responding officers said they located a shooting scene just south of the campus, near Southeast 54th Avenue and Southeast Tibbetts Street. No arrests have been made.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here.
