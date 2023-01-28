A vigil for Tyre Nichols—the 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by police in Memphis, Tenn.—was held Friday night, Jan. 27 at Portland’s most iconic skate park.
Flowers, candles, signs and chalked messages lined the sidewalk at Burnside Skate Park, during a vigil to remember a man who loved photography and skateboarding.
Nichols died in a hospital three days after an attempted traffic stop by Memphis police that led to Nichols fleeing on foot, before being caught, tased and beaten by police. Nichols was attacked so badly, he required hospitalization. Five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and other charges.
Body camera footage of the incident was released Friday, sparking protests in Memphis and around the nation, including Portland.
Prior to a planned protest and vigil Friday, Portland leaders expressed outrage at Nichols’ death, but urged peaceful demonstration amid nationwide calls for police reform.
During the Burnside Skate Park gathering and vigil, organizers said letters and photos from Portland would be shared with Nichols’ family, as activists work to push for changes to policing and the justice system.
“One thing that we’re gonna make sure we’re doing in solidarity with them is helping them push forward the policies that they actually want to change in Memphis,” Andre Miller told a crowd, before inviting them to pose for a photo inside a bowl within the skate park.
Mackenzie Miller, a 17-year-old from Gresham who attended the vigil, said there was an uprising in political and social justice activism among young people, particularly following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020.
“I think it’s important for youth to be out here because we’re the future and so I think it’s important for us to be able to show what we’re passionate about and what we want to do,” Miller said. “The skate park was the right place because Tyre loved to skate.”
Miller said the video footage of Nichols released earlier that day was traumatizing, but a sense of community solidarity shown at the vigil helped.
“I think earlier in the day, after watching the video, I was very upset. My stomach hurt and I was really just, eager, but I feel like when I’m out here with the community, I feel a lot better and I feel like I know that I am in a place where everyone cares about me and cares about what I’m talking about,” Miller said.
Though the police brutality happened nearly 2,400 miles away, Black Portlanders noted repeated instances of deadly police encounters happen everywhere, including around Portland.
“For officers to drag somebody out of a vehicle for a traffic stop is unacceptable, and it happens not only nationally, it happens locally, too,” Andre Miller said Friday. “Derrick Clark was murdered in Clackamas County, because he didn’t have his lights on. It was a minor traffic violation.”
Clark, a 24-year-old Black man from Tigard, was shot and killed while running away from police in Milwaukie on June 18, 2022 after he fled during a traffic stop, much like Nichols. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police said they suspected Clark was under the influence while driving, which prompted the traffic stop.
While nationwide outrage over the Memphis killing was palpable, spurring statements from the likes of federal officials to Oregon law enforcement agencies, activists say communities across the United States have yet to address the root causes of police brutality and the over-policing of communities of color.
"I want to see real transformative justice," one man said. "I want to see the system revised, redone, recreated. The system doesn't think about us a whole. In the original documents for the First and Second Amendment, Black people weren't even thought about. The system, as a whole, was written by white people for white people. We're here because we're tired of being profiled. Until we get real justice, until we get real change, people like me are going to be out here ever day, making people realize what white supremacy has done."
Friday night's vigil was followed by a march down Burnside Street and across the Burnside Bridge to downtown Portland.