A vigil for Tyre Nichols—the 29-year-old Black man brutally beaten by police in Memphis, Tenn.—was held Friday night, Jan. 27 at Portland’s most iconic skate park.

Flowers, candles, signs and chalked messages lined the sidewalk at Burnside Skate Park, during a vigil to remember a man who loved photography and skateboarding.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Education reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you