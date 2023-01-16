A Friend and a youth mentee from Friends of the Children's Portland chapter mix ingredients together in a kitchen. Friends of the Children is a youth mentoring organization that uses paid mentors, called "Friends," to work with a child for 12 or more years.
Courtesy photo: Friends of the Children
Gary and Christine Rood of Vancouver, Wash. donated $33 million to Friends of the Children, a national youth mentoring organization that was founded in Portland.
A Portland-based national mentoring organization says it can now serve thousands more children and families, with a recent $33 million donation.
Friends of the Children announced Jan. 10 that its national network received a three-year, $33 million gift from philanthropists and real estate investors Gary and Christine Rood of Vancouver, Wash.
The donation comes just five months after the nonprofit mentoring organization received a historic $44 million from MacKenzie Scott, novelist, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, along with a multi-million, recurring donation from NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
With over $75 million in major donations in less than a year, Friends of the Children says plans for a national learning hub in Portland are in the works, as well as expanded services.
“Gary and Christine have been generous supporters of Friends of the Children since 2018. But when we learned about this gift, and the timing, we were astonished and overwhelmed at their sincere generosity,” Terri Sorensen, CEO of Friends of the Children-National, said in a news release. “It is incredible to kick off both our 30th anniversary and National Mentoring Month with this extraordinary gift. This investment opens up unfettered opportunities for the network and the youth we serve and provides us the unique opportunity to establish the first-ever national learning hub for long-term mentoring.”
Established in Portland in 1993 by Duncan Campbell, Friends of the Children is a mentoring organization that pairs paid mentors with youth who’ve faced traumatic childhood experiences like poverty, foster care, or involvement with the juvenile justice system. Mentors, called “friends,” stay with a child from as early as age 4, to high school graduation. The program has proven successful at helping youth in foster care graduate high school, find jobs or go to college, avoid jail and avoid early parenthood.
The organization now serves 29 communities across the United States, including Portland, Gresham, Eugene, Central Oregon, the Klamath Basin, and Vancouver, Wash.
The mission and success rate have attracted major donors, like the Roods, who were named Philanthropists of the Year in 2021 by the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington. The couple had initially planned to include Friends of the Children-National as a legacy gift from their estate, but decided to give now, so they could see the impact of their gift in their lifetimes.
“Friends of the Children’s proven track record and long-term commitment to youth deserves not just recognition but continued and sustaining investment,” said Gary Rood, 84, owner of Rood Investments in Vancouver, Wash. “We are deeply committed to giving generously now because so many children and families need support now more than ever. We also want to see the fruits of this gift within our lifetime. It will be an honor to witness how this gift may transform youth and their communities across the country in the next few years.”
Of the $33 million gift, $28 million will support expanding the organization’s child and whole-family services to thousands more children and families throughout the nation, Friends of the Children noted. The organization’s Southwest Washington chapter, where the Roods live, will receive $5 million.
The remaining $5 million will help establish the Friends of the Children National Center of Excellence, named after the organization’s founder, Duncan Campbell, and his wife, Cindy. The Center of Excellence will be headquartered in the nonprofit’s flagship building on Northeast Morris Street in Portland.
