Tent ban

Homeless tents and tarps crowd sidewalks in downtown Portland.

Following a rash of fires at homeless camps in Portland, Public Safety Commissioner Rene Gonzales has temporarily banned the agencies he oversees from handing out tents and tarps to the homeless.

"It has become clear that tent and tarp-related fires are a grave public safety emergency for our city. Unsanctioned fires put our first responders, houseless individuals and our neighborhoods at risk. I am taking immediate action to save lives and protect Portlanders from life-shattering injuries. To Portland’s houseless community members: I implore you to seek shelter in public warming centers during cold weather events,” Gonzalez said in a press release issued late Tuesday, Feb. 14.

