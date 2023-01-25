020123-legegoptactic

Portland high school Student Lydia Wade-Sully chats with Oregon legislators, including State Sen. Tim Knopp, right, during a 2020 town hall hosted by the Joint Legislation Committee on School Success.

 PMG File Photo

Oregon Senate Republicans will require all legislation be read in full before a final vote, a move that will allow the minority party to stand on the brakes of Democrats' agenda in the new legislative session.

Senate Majority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said the parliamentary tactic was needed to encourage the Democratic majority to work with the GOP on major issues that come up during the 2023 session.