Gov. Tina Kotek announced specific amounts of state aid to help designated regions create more shelter beds and rehouse more people who are now without housing.
But in making her announcement Monday, April 10, she praised some regions for being specific about meeting end-of-the-year targets — but singled out Portland/Multnomah County and Clackamas County for what she sees as shortcomings in the plans they submitted to the state.
The amounts for the 10 counties within the regions specified in Kotek’s executive order of Jan. 10 — her first full day as governor — total around $80 million, though the counties asked for just under $100 million.
The areas, the amounts and targets for rehoused families and new shelter beds by Dec. 31, as announced:
• Portland/Gresham/Multnomah County: $18.2 million to rehouse 275 households and create 138 shelter beds.
• Eugene/Springfield/Lane County: $15.5 million to rehouse 247 households and create 230 shelter beds.
• Central Oregon: $13.9 million to rehouse 161 households and create 111 shelter beds. This region consists of Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.
• Salem/Marion, Polk Counties: $10.4 million to rehouse 158 households and create 79 shelter beds.
• Medford, Ashland/Jackson County: $8.8 million to rehouse 133 households and create 67 shelter beds.
• Hillsboro/Beaverton/Washington County: $8.0 million to rehouse 121 households and create 61 shelter beds.
• Clackamas County: $4.4 million to rehouse 130 households.
“We believe we can go above them, but we must hit that mark,” Kotek told reporters after the announcement.
Immediate goals
Excluded from these totals are Oregon’s 26 other counties, which will share $26 million that the Legislature set aside for them in a larger $217 million budget plan for homelessness and housing needs that Kotek signed in House Bill 5019 on March 29, along with housing policy legislation in House Bill 2001. The goals she outlined are for a total of 600 new shelter beds and 1,200 households rehoused by Dec. 31.
“These communities have been working hard,” Kotek said. “They have been setting up multiagency coordination groups to take up the issue of how they can meet additional outcomes with resources from the state,” primarily from the Department of Housing and Community Services.
“Plans were submitted. After those initial plans came in, the (state) agencies reviewed them and had follow-up questions with these emergency areas – and that is how we came to the funding decisions that are being announced today.”
She singled out for praise the plans submitted by Lane and Washington counties, and by the three-county Central Oregon multiagency coordination group.
But she also said the money for Multnomah County/Portland/Gresham is “tentatively allocated,” and there is no allocation for new shelter beds for Clackamas County, whose board first approved and then reversed itself on a proposed motel purchase to create temporary shelter beds.
Kotek said further:
“Resources are tentatively allocated. They need to update their plan to finalize it before we green-light those dollars. We need to see stronger collaboration and detail from Multnomah County and the city of Portland about how they plan to spend those dollars. We are not just handing our money without specific outcomes. We need to know how it is going to be spent and have confidence they will hit those goals.”
Some fall short
The Multnomah County/Portland plan proposes to create 138 new shelter beds, 38 via motel vouchers and the rest through transitional shelters.
Kotek said she talked with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson before she made her announcement, which made it clear that their money will be released with conditions.
“I was clear that they need to sit down and give us a few more details before we release the money,” Kotek said. “We need to know where. We need to know what the operating dollars to go along with them are.”
Kotek said she also talked with Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith, who voted initially Feb. 16 for the purchase of the 100-room Quality Inn for transitional housing, then reversed herself March 22 after vocal opposition. The county did get $4 million in state aid for rehousing programs, but nothing for new shelter beds.
“We did not have confidence that they can get to the 50 or 60 more shelter beds they said,” Kotek said. “But they did have resources to rehouse more people. Maybe they can use their existing (shelter) capacity better” once people are rehoused.
In each of her phone calls to those officials, Kotek said the state money is tied to achievement of specific goals — something that lawmakers want to keep informed about in quarterly reports required by the legislation.
“I was very clear with them: This is a partnership,” Kotek said. “We are here to help you as a state... Show us your plans, money will follow and we are going to stick with you to make sure we can get this work done together by the end of the year.”
Assuming that contracts are made final with counties or groups of counties in the next couple of weeks, Kotek said, some money should start going to them by April 28. That also is the date when Dan Field, a longtime senior Kaiser Permanente executive, takes over as director of the Joint Office of Homeless Services for Portland and Multnomah County. The position has been vacant for months.
'We've work to do'
Kotek said the $217 million emergency allocation was just a start. She said lawmakers will have to come up with more money if Oregon is to reach a target of rehousing a total of 3,600 households by the end of the two-year budget cycle in mid-2025. She also has urged the Legislature to start laying the groundwork for Oregon to meet an annual housing production goal of 36,000 — 80% greater than the annual average over the past five years.
“Our emergency proposal was predicated on following it-up with a strong two-year budget,” she said. “This (1,200 households rehoused) is just a third of the goal we want to see by the end of the biennium. We will need those resources from the Legislature. We’ve got work to do. Just because we got some big stuff passed early does not mean that we are finished.”