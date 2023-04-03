LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Provisions of voter-approved Measure 114, which adds restrictions to firearms but is blocked by a lawsuit in Harney County Circuit Court, would be written into law in legislation pending in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The deadline for the committee to act is Tuesday, April 4.

Pending changes in legislation before a Senate committee would write into law the key provisions of Measure 114, which Oregon voters approved narrowly on Nov. 8 but opponents have blocked with a lawsuit in Harney County Circuit Court.

The changes would be inserted into Senate Bill 348, which the Senate Judiciary Committee listed on its agenda but did not advance on Monday, April 3. It was unclear whether an amended bill would advance. Tuesday was the deadline for bills to be reported by their committee of origin or left for dead for the 2023 session.

