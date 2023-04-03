Provisions of voter-approved Measure 114, which adds restrictions to firearms but is blocked by a lawsuit in Harney County Circuit Court, would be written into law in legislation pending in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The deadline for the committee to act is Tuesday, April 4.
Pending changes in legislation before a Senate committee would write into law the key provisions of Measure 114, which Oregon voters approved narrowly on Nov. 8 but opponents have blocked with a lawsuit in Harney County Circuit Court.
The changes would be inserted into Senate Bill 348, which the Senate Judiciary Committee listed on its agenda but did not advance on Monday, April 3. It was unclear whether an amended bill would advance. Tuesday was the deadline for bills to be reported by their committee of origin or left for dead for the 2023 session.
Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, deferred responses to the committee chairman, Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski of Eugene, who simply carried over the measure into the committee meeting Tuesday.
The pending legislation, if Senate Bill 348 is amended and advanced to a vote of the full Senate, is highly unusual.
Measure 114 proposes to require people to complete approved instruction before they can obtain permits to purchase firearms. They also would have to await completion of full criminal background checks – a firearms purchase can proceed now even if a check is incomplete after three business days – and ammunition magazines would be limited to 10 rounds.
The proposed amendments to Senate Bill 348 would incorporate all those changes, plus limit purchases of some firearms by people under age 21.
Opponents of Measure 114 sued in Harney County Circuit Court, where a trial is pending. They argue that the measure’s restrictions violate the Oregon Constitution’s right to bear arms. The Oregon Department of Justice sought but failed to move the dispute directly to the Oregon Supreme Court, which has not ruled out doing so in the future. Its unsigned order Feb. 10 left current law in place while the case is pending in circuit court.
This proposal is separate from a three-bill package that is making its way through the House Judiciary Committee. One measure would bar the assembly of so-called “ghost guns” from untraceable parts made with 3D printers. Another would raise the minimum age of firearms purchasers from 18 to 21, though it would still allow youths to have access to firearms in specified circumstances. A third measure would empower any local government to bar firearms from buildings and grounds, expanding a 2021 law that gave such authority to governing boards of school districts, community colleges and universities.
