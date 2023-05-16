On Friday, May 26, the Hawthorne and Morrison bridges will close to all motorized vehicles from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight for the Portland Rose Festival fireworks show. Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridges during those times.
This closure is not weather dependent. Multnomah County is closing the bridges during this time because crowds often fill the bridges and cars stop to watch the fireworks. This can cause safety issues.
Multnomah County maintains the Morrison and Hawthorne bridges as well as four other Willamette River bridges. For information, visit multco.us/bridges.
Joseph Gallivan is a news and features writer based in Portland, Ore.
“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. Also, as a volunteer, I produce and present Art Focus on KBOO radio 90.7 FM as my way of keeping visual arts coverage alive.