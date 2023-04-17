0426-multcovote

You want to vote May 16? We thought you’d never ask.

 Courtesy Photo: Multnomah County

The voter registration deadline for the next election in Multnomah County? That would be Tuesday, April 25. The election itself is May 16. It’s a “special district” election, so stuff like school boards, rather than, say, governor or legislators.

So are you registered to vote at your current address? According to Jessica Morkert-Shibley, county spokesperson, it couldn’t be easier. Go to My Vote Now to find out the details.

Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Editor in Chief

“My wife, Katy, and I live in the heart of Portland and wouldn’t have it any other way. I started journalism in high school, then at Clackamas Community College and Lewis & Clark College, and my first job after graduation was with the West Linn Tidings. I’ve spent more than 25 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, dailies and weeklies, and I love what I do. This is such a great city, and it’s an honor to cover it in all its wholeness and complexity.”

