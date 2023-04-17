The voter registration deadline for the next election in Multnomah County? That would be Tuesday, April 25. The election itself is May 16. It’s a “special district” election, so stuff like school boards, rather than, say, governor or legislators.
So are you registered to vote at your current address? According to Jessica Morkert-Shibley, county spokesperson, it couldn’t be easier. Go to My Vote Now to find out the details.
You can register to vote online here. All you need is a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card. The online registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.
Don’t have those forms of ID? No worries. Registration cards can be found at the Multnomah County Duniway-Lovejoy Elections Building, 1040 S.E. Morrison St., Portland. They also can be picked up at any post office or public library, or printed out here. The deadline for mailing a paper version of an Oregon Voter Registration Card is a U.S. Postal Service postmark of Tuesday, April 25.
Oh, you want to use the official ballot drop sites. No problem. Well, slight problem. Five of them have or will be moved because of renovations to Multnomah County libraries. But that leaves about 30 others open. Find the current list here.
You’ll get your ballot in the mail beginning Tuesday, April 26. If you haven’t received yours by Thursday, May 4, Jessica Morkert-Shibley recommends you call Multnomah County Elections at 503-988-VOTE (8683) for a replacement ballot.
After you fill in your ballot, then what happens? You can vote early and return your ballot by mail. (No stamp needed. See, having to buy a stamp could be construed as a poll tax, which the 24th Amendment … you know what, never mind. Just don’t put a stamp on the ballot envelope.)
Postmark your ballot by May 16.
Or you can hit one of the ballot drop sites.
Easy.
Featured Local Savings
Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.
“My wife, Katy, and I live in the heart of Portland and wouldn’t have it any other way. I started journalism in high school, then at Clackamas Community College and Lewis & Clark College, and my first job after graduation was with the West Linn Tidings. I’ve spent more than 25 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, dailies and weeklies, and I love what I do. This is such a great city, and it’s an honor to cover it in all its wholeness and complexity.”