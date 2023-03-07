He hasn’t graduated high school yet, but this May, Danny Cage will be up for election to a local school board seat.
Cage, 18, is running for the Multnomah County Education Service District, which encompasses Multnomah County’s eight public schools, providing school health services, outdoor school, special education campuses and oversight. He’s among the youngest candidates, if not the youngest, to run for office.
A senior at Grant High School in Portland, Cage is no stranger to civic engagement.
He serves on Oregon’s Environmental Justice Council, a position he was appointed to by former Gov. Kate Brown. He’s now working as a legislative intern for Oregon Rep. Hoa Nguyen, having previously worked for Akasha Lawrence-Spence. Within Portland Public Schools, Cage helped lead the district’s Climate Crisis Response Committee and its Policy Committee. In 2020, he also worked for Don’t Shoot Portland founder Teressa Raiford’s write-in campaign for Portland mayor.
But it wasn’t Cage’s robust involvement or community organizing background that led to his first political run. It was repeated nudges from other community volunteers and elected officials.
“Some current school board members reached out to me and suggested I run, given my background in politics and education,” Cage said.
He jokes that his childhood interest in CSPAN may have planted the seed for his community involvement and public service work, but now he’s hoping to amplify the youth voice in critical education issues.
“I just found government is literally what affects our lives and our everyday activities. It affects the policies that dictate how much people make, the quality of education people receive,” Cage said. “For me, it’s important to get involved because that is dictating every single aspect of my life. Students are stakeholders in the education system.”
The high school senior isn’t alone in efforts to make student voices heard at the school district level. Legislation proposed by Tigard-based lawmaker Ben Bowman would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in school board elections in Oregon.
Cage joins a swath of Oregon lawmakers and elected officials jumping into politics before the age of 30. Bowman was the youngest Tigard-Tualatin School Board member when he was elected at age 27 before becoming a state lawmaker.
Wlnsvey Campos was the state's youngest female legislator when she got elected at age 24 in 2020. In 2017, Ricki Ruiz was the youngest school board member ever elected to Reynolds School Board at age 22. Now, Ruiz is a state lawmaker.
Cage will graduate this spring, but said he plans to attend college locally, so he could continue to serve on the MESD board, if elected.
Cage, whose mother is a special education teacher at Portland Public Schools, said he also wants to bring more attention to national issues like climate change, which will most heavily impact younger generations.
“From a very young age, this generation was told about the crisis, but nothing was really done about it,” Cage said.
As for criticism about his youth or lack of political experience, Cage challenges voters to see for themselves.
“I actually do encourage people to look at my age, and because of that, look at my track record, too.”
Five seats are up for election on the Multnomah Education Service District board of directors in the upcoming May 23 election. A week before the filing deadline, Cage was unopposed for the at-large position 6 seat, currently held by Kristin Cornuelle. Two of the other board seats had no candidates as of March 8.
Featured Local Savings
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”