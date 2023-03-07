He hasn’t graduated high school yet, but this May, Danny Cage will be up for election to a local school board seat.

Cage, 18, is running for the Multnomah County Education Service District, which encompasses Multnomah County’s eight public schools, providing school health services, outdoor school, special education campuses and oversight. He’s among the youngest candidates, if not the youngest, to run for office.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you