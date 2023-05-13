Record-breaking heat this weekend threatens those without air conditioning and could delay MAX trains.
Temperatures in the Portland area are expected to reach into the 90s on Saturday, May 13, and for several more days after that. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Watch Advisory.
“Now is the time to stay hydrated by drinking water, check your car seats before leaving your vehicle, and taking breaks from the heat. Above average temperatures are expected to last well into the new workweek,” said KOIN 6 News, which reported the current record for May 13 was 92 degrees in 1973.
TriMet said the high heat could delay MAX light rail service by causing the power lines that drive the trains to droop. The regional transit agency said it has taken steps to prevent that from happening, however.
“Over the past few years, TriMet has worked to reduce heat-related delays, and most of the system can handle temperatures nearing 100 degrees, thanks in part to improvements to our overhead wire and counterweight system,” TriMet said. “This prevents the wires from sagging as temperatures rise.”
Despite that, the regional transit agency encouraged riders to monitor its service alerts in case there are delays or disruptions.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.