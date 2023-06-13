Votes of the Oregon Senate are all that remain before approval of two-year budgets for state universities, community colleges, state student aid and the Department of Education. The House passed two budgets by bipartisan majorities on Tuesday, June 13.
Votes by the Oregon Senate are all that remain before Oregon’s public universities, community colleges and the Department of Education get new budgets for the two-year cycle that starts July 1.
The Oregon House approved the two bills by bipartisan majorities on Tuesday, June 13. The bills have already cleared the Legislature’s joint budget committee, which includes Republican senators who have been on a walkout from the Senate since May 3.
