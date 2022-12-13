121322-motorcyclefatal

Portland Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 12.

 PMG File Photo

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a crash on Monday, Dec. 12, that killed a motorcyclist.

Officers responded at 4:51 p.m. to Southeast Division Street east of 154th Avenue. They found the deceased motorcyclist lying in the street. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.