Hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland leaves one dead Pamplin Media Group Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated Dec 13, 2022 Portland Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct responded to a crash on Monday, Dec. 12, that killed a motorcyclist.Officers responded at 4:51 p.m. to Southeast Division Street east of 154th Avenue. They found the deceased motorcyclist lying in the street. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.The bureau's Major Crash Team is investigating.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-329207.