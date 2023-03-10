LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Oregon lawmakers will vote this coming week on a $200 million package sought by Gov. Tina Kotek for a statewide response to homelessness and construction of some additional housing.

 Peter Wong

Both houses of the Oregon Legislature will get their chance to decide on the $200 million that Gov. Tina Kotek seeks to help unhoused people and avert further homelessness.

The Legislature’s joint budget committee voted Friday to clear both bills, which will come up first in the House and then in the Senate in the coming week. The package represents the first test for Kotek, who took office just two months ago. Their total cost is about $220 million, $30 million of which comes from the current budget cycle ending June 30, and the rest from the next two-year cycle.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Reporter

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

